Sex Ed Class to Teach 8-Year Olds — Boys Have Periods Too!

Brighton & Hove City Council in Great Britain has directed teachers to tell children as young as eight years of age in sex education classes that all genders can have periods. These loons don’t want to offend trans boys and men and non-binary people who “may have periods.”

Their directives say language about menstruation must be inclusive of “all genders” and orders that “bins for used period products are provided in all toilets” for children.

Tory MP David Davies calls it “insanity.”

“Learning about periods is already a difficult subject for children that age, so to throw in the idea girls who believe they are boys also have periods will leave them completely confused,” he said.

Others also objected, but it’s falling on deaf ears.

The Council found out 40 pupils no longer identify as their birth gender and they don’t want them to feel excluded. They want transgender boys to buy feminine products without feeling singled out.

That’s communist schooling for you!

An NHS guidebook stated that males living as women were being invited for tests to check for cervical cancer – even though they do not have a cervix. That’s government healthcare for you!

