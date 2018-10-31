Sex Harassment Scheme Against Mueller? We Must Believe the Woman!

Special counsel Robert Mueller accuses opponents of offering women money to make ‘false claims’ about him.

He has referred the ‘scheme’ to the FBI, according to a spokesman, CNBC reported.

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” spokesman Peter Carr says.

Mueller, of course, is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, looking hard for some elusive crime committed by the President.

It is so odd that this is happening before the election. It’s been an insane October and the accusations are bizarre. Allegedly, we will get the names of the accusers on Thursday.

THE STORY

A conservative radio host few heard of named Jack Burkman tweeted that he would reveal the names of women who were sexually harassed by Robert Mueller.

Some sad news. On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn

Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert

Mueller’s sex assault victims. I applaud the courage and dignity and

grace and strength of my client. pic.twitter.com/wZVQeHD45r — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 30, 2018

The special counsel’s office confirmed to CNBC that it learned about the “scheme” from journalists who had been approached by a woman alleging that she had been offered $20,000 by Burkman “to make accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Robert Mueller.”

HE’S NOT BACKING DOWN

He isn’t backing down and posted the first video to Facebook Tuesday. The twitter posts below came later. The one thing we are certain of is we will believe the woman he comes up with. We always have to believe the woman. He claims she’s “very credible”.

Burkman has indeed offered $25,000 to any whistleblower who comes forward.

The Special Counsel once again has abused his power. He ordered the FBI to investigate whether I paid a certain woman. The only problem

is that this woman–Lorraine Parsons–doesn’t exist. Mueller acted… https://t.co/weJzpuqOwn — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 31, 2018

The allegations of paying a woman are false. The left is trying to defend Mueller against sex assault allegations so they attack me in desperation. The establishment media knows that Mueller may go down over this–they want to deflect attention. — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 30, 2018