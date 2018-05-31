Sexist Samantha Bee/TBS Offer Pathetic Apology, Now It’s Back to Hate TV

Vile creature Samantha Bee, a Democrat icon, made absolutely awful comments about the lovely Ivanka Trump after Ivanka posted a beautiful and sweet photo of herself with her child. She called Ivanka a “feckkless c*nt”. This is after the left destroyed Roseanne and everyone on her show over a late night tweet.

Today, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders demanded TBS, Time Warner hold Samantha Bee accountable for her ‘vile & vicious’ comments

Bee came under fire for the attack on Ivanka during her TBS show “Full Frontal.” The comedian who once called for “straight-up decency” slammed Trump as a “feckless c-nt.”

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders told TheWrap in a statement.

Nasty Bee won’t have her career destroyed. The people on her show won’t all be fired. That only happens to right-wingers. Roseanne’s entire career was ruined and all the others working for the show lost their jobs.

It’s hypocrisy of the highest order.

THE PITIFUL LEFT-WINGER APOLOGY

The apology is pitiful with TBS saying she did the right thing by apologizing – they basically praised her. The only reason she apologized is because she feels threatened. This is the translation of what TBS said: TBS will pretend we’re sorry, suspend her for three or four days and then put her back on air when the noise dies down.

Samantha Bee and TBS apologizes for calling Ivanka Trump a vulgar name, says her words were ‘inappropriate and inexcusable’ https://t.co/f42YHD2ahQ pic.twitter.com/6prChWt3IZ — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 31, 2018

MOST OF THE MEDIA IGNORED THE INCIDENT

Meghan Kelly called her out for hate and that took some courage since she works for a network watched by people who hate her too.

This is disgusting. How is this acceptable? And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn @therealroseanne? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate. https://t.co/YTjmZQ4zMV — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 31, 2018

One of the CNN hosts Brook Baldwin is calling out Bee but, for the most part, the left is excusing her for attacking Ivanka. Some are even praising her behavior.

SHE IS AN ANTI-WOMAN SEXIST

Shortly before the President’s inauguration, Bee said about Kellyanne Conway, “Kellyanne is the soulless, Machiavellian despot America deserves! She added, “Lean in, bitch!”

She accused Hope Hicks of “burning down democracy bitch” with a few other choice words.

Bee called Sarah Sanders “fucking liars.” Melania Trump was the “trophy wife.”