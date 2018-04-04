Sham #MeToo Mute as Hogg Bullies Breast Cancer Survivor, Single Mom

How does the following profile not qualify this very special woman for iconic feminist status? She graduated Dartmouth, the University of Virginia Law School, and clerked for a Supreme Court Justice. She’s appeared on the cover of The New York Times Magazine, been a best selling author, enjoys a widely syndicated radio program, and hosted a number of cable TV shows. In her personal life she’s successfully battled breast cancer and, as a single mom, adopted 3 children; a girl from Guatemala, and two boys from Russia.

To answer our question, the lady sporting those truly remarkable credentials does not qualify as a feminist icon because she happens to be a conservative commentator, Laura Ingraham.

Forget that the independence, drive, intellect, adoption of 3 at-risk kids, and personal courage Ms. Ingraham has displayed in her life would earn any liberal gala spot atop of sisterhood’s pedestal. Laura’s political views are an immediate disqualifier.

Those opinions have excluded her from another highly publicized, media embraced, “female rights club”. That would be the #MeToo movement. While so many of these high profile gals have been all over TV bragging about their fight against males accused of misbehaving on a variety of levels, somehow man-child David Hogg’s call out to boycott Laura Ingraham’s sponsors has escaped their typically super sensitive sensibilities.

The same can’t be said of Mr. Hogg, however. The rising media star took great offense to Ms. Ingraham’s reference to him “whining” after being rejected by 4 of his top college choices. Her quick apology quelled the student’s wrath, not one bit. David doubled down and demanded more.

So while #MeToo has happily broadcast the names of men allegedly committing offenses ranging from physical assault to saying things a woman thought rude, they remain completely mute as a breast cancer survivor and single mom of three adoptive youngsters is having her livelihood threatened by…..a young man enjoying a very big soapbox.

If nothing else, #MeToo’s utter silence has allowed Laura, however unintentionally, to expose this latest fad, feminist gang for the sham it really is. Their stunning hypocrisy notwithstanding, no big surprise really.