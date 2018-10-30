Shameful & Creepy Uncle Joe Blames Trump for Pittsburgh, Not the Killer

Former Vice President Joe Biden is rallying in Wisconsin Tuesday, blaming the President for the murders in Pittsburgh.

He says two of his “close friends” belong to the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 people were killed: “Folks, this is not who we are. We need to recognize that words matter”.

He is shamefully blaming the President for the actions of an anti-semitic trucker with homicidal intent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, rallying in Wisconsin, says two of his “close friends” belong to the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 people were killed: “Folks, this is not who we are. We need to recognize that words matter” pic.twitter.com/Di7bbA7TLp — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 30, 2018

“I am sick and tired of this administration,” Former Vice President Joe Biden said while campaigning for Wisconsin Democrats. “I am sick and tired of what’s going on. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired and I hope you are too”.

Half the country is sick and tired of you too creepy Joe. As he is telling the President he can’t criticize his opponents or the media, he’s blaming him for eleven murders.

As the President and First Lady Melania went to Pittsburgh to honor the dead, the protesters were out to denounce “white nationalism”. Trump never said anything about white nationalism.

White nationalism is not nationalism and it’s not white supremacy. They are distorting the meaning of the word nationalism. The left is abusing the English language to further their agenda.

They have no respect for the dead.

Holding signs that say “denounce white nationalism,” a mass of protesters sings in Pittsburgh as Pres. Trump and the first family visit the Tree of Life synagogue in the wake of deadly mass shooting. https://t.co/20NWyrahhT pic.twitter.com/DZgnauUVt8 — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2018

This is getting old. Everything the President does, they attack. It’s crazy.