Anti-Semitic, anti-American Sharia babe Linda Sarsour came out to support anti-Semitic Ilhan Omar’s recent anti-Semitic rant. She posted a statement on Facebook and had a lot of supporters on the post.

THE FULL STATEMENT

AIPAC is one of the most influential lobbies in American politics – alongside the NRA (maybe not anymore), the fossil fuel industry and big pharmaceuticals.

AIPAC is a lobbying organization. Here is the definition of lobby from the DICTIONARY: “a group of people seeking to influence politicians or public officials on a particular issue.”

AIPAC connects donors to campaigns and elected officials. Trying to argue that critiquing the role of AIPAC which let’s be clear is not a Jewish organization, many of its leaders and members are Christian Zionists – is antisemitic is ludicrous.

Antisemitism is REAL. Antisemitism can harm people as we see in hate crimes against visible Jewish Americans. Antisemitism can be lethal as we witnessed in the horrific attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Critiques of the State of Israel ARE NOT antisemitic. Calling out AIPAC is not antisemitic.

We have work to do to dismantle all forms of racism including antisemitism. We do that under the leadership of Jewish allies who have invested in education, relationship building not vilification and harassment.

It is absolutely outrageous for us not to see the hypocrisy of Kevin McCarthy and others like him who are targeting Ilhan who themselves have engaged in actual antisemitic tropes and some worse. Antisemites will not be held up as the moral authority on antisemitism.

I will not be silent in the face of attacks, harassment and targeted policing of speech from a Black Muslim woman elected official, our sister Ilhan Omar in the name of combatting antisemitism. We can stand up for Ilhan knowing her record and what she stands for and also combat antisemitism. I will not be distracted by the fact that dangerous antisemitism is being peddled by the very people claiming to care about Jews and antisemítism.