Sharyl Attkisson Has Evidence Obama Admin Were on Her Property, In Her Family’s Computers

Former CBS investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson, who currently works for Sinclair Broadcasting, told Bill O’Reilly Thursday that for her the latest revelations about Paul Manafort and others being spied on by the government vindicated President Trump on his wiretapping claim. In fact, at least a half-dozen others close to the President were spied on.
Mrs. Attkisson was one of the many people targeted by the Obama administration for surveillance.
Her personal computer and CBS laptop were hacked after she began filing stories about Benghazi, Green Energy, Fast & Furious, et al that were unflattering to the Obama administration. Attkisson wrote a New York Times bestseller documenting this called ‘Stonewalled’.
On Wednesday, Attkisson wrote an Op-Ed for The Hill titled, “It looks like Obama did spy on Trump, just as he apparently did to me” in response to the CNN report that Obama’s FBI indeed wiretapped Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.
Attkisson told Bill that CNN, NY Times and others say at least a half-dozen officials close to Trump were wire-tapped. There appears to be political targeting, weaponization of intel.
They also discussed Clapper’s apparent lies.
She is suing the government for invasion of privacy and violation of freedom of the press. The feds were even into her husband’s and daughter’s computers. They were on her property. She has forensic evidence.
This is a very big story.
It looks like Obama did spy on Trump, just as he apparently did to me https://t.co/o6Vjl3TVbF
— Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) September 20, 2017
What we are being shown, in full force, and on full display, is the implementation of what Schumer said, “The intelligence community has six ways to Sunday to go after you”. They will go after you, your family, and everyone ever associated with you, and take down whoever they have to so no one will even consider infringing on their territory. THIS is the new mafia. The public better be ready to stage a full fledged revolt if and when this turns sour.
Problem of course is that they have been laying the groundwork for decades. A mind-numbingly ignorant populace. Addicted to drugs and entertainment. Overtaxed (those educated who work). The apathy is astounding, and it matches the ignorance.
Yes, this is the mafia. This is Big Brother, the police state, the surveillance state. And no one is safe. Those who don’t understand that, will learn it either firsthand, or by witnessing what happens to someone they know.
When Schumer said that, he was also saying that ‘they got me already,’ and we can assume they have every politician. Hillary will likely, almost certainly, never be touched, as she, too, has stuff on — well, we don’t want to know, though we do. But we’ll never know. Because a blatant criminal walks free, and will continue to.
the road ahead doesn’t look pretty.
It was Huxley who said, in 1962, ““There will be in the next generation or so a pharmacological method of making people love their servitude and producing dictatorship without tears, so to speak, producing a kind of painless concentration camp for entire societies so that people will in fact have their liberties taken away from them but will rather enjoy it.”
A couple generations is what it’s taken. We are witnessing it everywhere.