Sheila Jackson Lee Knelt in Congress to Honor Those Who Show Disrespect for Our Nation

We haven’t heard from Sheila Jackson Lee in a while but she’s back and she’s kneeling in congress. She knelt in honor of the athletes who disrespect our flag and our anthem in order to further divide the country.

But she didn’t kneel until she gave a misinterpretation of the First Amendment which she thinks applies to private businesses like the NFL. The First Amendment applies to public workplaces.

On Monday, the far-left congresswoman took to the House floor to kneel in solidarity with NFL players who are protesting police brutality and oppression. Jackson Lee said you “cannot deny” that Trump calling players who kneel a ‘son of a bitch’ is “racism.”

Uh, actually we can. It has nothing to do with their race on his part. He was addressing the disrespect towards our country. The kneelers might be making it about race. They think they’re oppressed because the majority of Americans are still white and we know they hate white police officers.

“I kneel in honor of them. I kneel in front of the flag and on this floor,” Jackson Lee declared.

“I kneel in honor of the First Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I’m going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will stand with those young men and I’ll stand with our soldiers. And I’ll stand with America, because I kneel.”

She’s wrong about the First Amendment in the private workplace.

Employees in the public sector – who work for governmental entities – have First Amendment rights in the workplace, subject to certain restrictions. The case law that has developed over time regarding First Amendment rights in the workplace has come from the public sector, as the government is directly affecting employees in public sector cases.

There are, however, no Washington cases that this author is aware of where freedom of speech has been protected under the First Amendment in private sector workplaces.