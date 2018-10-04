Sheila Jackson Lee’s Staffer Arrested for Doxxing Republicans

U.S. Capitol Police arrested 27-year-old Jackson Cosko in the doxxing of three Senate Judiciary Republicans — . Their personal information was put on Wiki for brief period.

Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch, both of Utah had their personal information, including their phone numbers and home addresses, posted on their respective Wikipedia pages shortly after each questioned Kavanaugh at Thursday’s hearing.

Cosko was charged with making public restricted personal information, witness tampering, threats in interstate communication, unauthorized access of a government computer, identity theft, second-degree burglary and unlawful entry. Police added that the investigation was continuing and more charges could be filed.

In alleged Senate doxing incident, USCP charge Jackson Cosko with Making Public Restricted Personal Information. Witness Tampering, Threats in Interstate Communications, Unauthorized Access of a Government Computer, 2nd Degree Burglary & Unlawful Entry — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 3, 2018

He is a cyber expert. Prior to working for Sheila Jackson Lee, he worked for Senator Hassan, who had an intern who yelled “F you” to President Trump in June. Before that, he worked for Barbara Boxer.

LinkedIn entry for Jackson Cosko in D.C. – identified as “Democratic Political Professional & Cybersecurity Graduate Student.” Legislative Correspondent/Systems Administrator assisted senior staff with issues before Commerce Cmte; Systems Administrator; Leg. Research Asst. pic.twitter.com/iiIdim6ek8 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 3, 2018