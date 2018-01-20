Shep Smith Melts Down Over Shutdown, Lies About It

Shep Smith melted down on his show over the shutdown-to-be and he was completely dishonest about it.

“The president’s speaking Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. Allegheny county,” Shep began.

“There’s a House race coming up in March. The Republicans have owned that seat for like 16 years. There’s some question when this new sort of turn around thing going on about whether they can hold it,” he said with his usual anti-Trump slant.

“So, the president is there unofficially campaigning for a Republican candidate while back in Washington there’s one discussion: Government shut down,” he went on.“Of course, with one party in charge of everything, a government shut down will not happen, right?” he asked, not expecting an answer.

“I mean, never in the history of — at least modern history of the country has there been a government shut down when a single party is in charge of Washington,” he said dishonestly.

“Hook, line and sinker. House, Senate, one party in charge. Republicans have it all,” he added.

That is a lie by omission.

Shep Smith suggested the shutdown was the GOP’s fault, forgetting to mention the Senate needs 60 votes to pass the spending bill and there are only 51 Republicans. They need Democrats. There are also up to 3.6 million DREAMers and they are still coming into the country through catch and release. The deal offered and demanded by Democrats was everything they wanted and nothing the President had on his wish list. DACA also has nothing to do with funding the government.