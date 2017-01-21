Sheriff David Clarke Calls Women’s March a Freak Show

By
S. Noble
-
6
Share
Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr.
Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr.

Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. called the women’s march in D.C. Saturday an absolute freak show, referencing the circus in his tweet. Before you criticize him, look at a few of our snapshots and video clips from the event and tell us if he has a point or not.

We have some photos and videos for you so you can decide if he was out of line or just reporting facts, starting with these gals.

Oh brother!

 
Terrorist-tied organizer is a bit freaky.

Madonna is a freak to many. She has thoughts of blowing up the White House. Call the FBI!

Oh my.

Ashley Judd is nuts!

Shocker! Really? George Soros? Freak?

This is what it’s all about for some.

Uh, they do pay for razors. Pay for your own damn tampons. By their standards, we’d all have to pay for their eye makeup, their slim fast, their hair cuts.

ISIS was actually at the march. Look at the photos on this link.

Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

6 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY