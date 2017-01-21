Sheriff David Clarke Calls Women’s March a Freak Show

Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. called the women’s march in D.C. Saturday an absolute freak show, referencing the circus in his tweet. Before you criticize him, look at a few of our snapshots and video clips from the event and tell us if he has a point or not.
In D.C. a day AFTER the inaugural. Women’s march. An absolute freak show. P-T Barnum should have delayed the announcement to shut down. pic.twitter.com/b89oIFQoFF
— David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) January 21, 2017
We have some photos and videos for you so you can decide if he was out of line or just reporting facts, starting with these gals.
Oh brother!
THIS IS WHAT A FEMINIST LOOKS LIKE! Women's March – New York. #whyimarch @project1324 https://t.co/9YH1cVPNBl pic.twitter.com/vExc0ZFxlF
— Finnegan Harries (@FinnHarries) January 21, 2017
Terrorist-tied organizer is a bit freaky.
SICK‼️ 1 of the organizers for the #WomensMarch is pro Sharia law, Linda Sarsour w/ties to Hamas‼️ @gatewaypundit 👉🏻https://t.co/udRaY4MXGa
— Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) January 21, 2017
Madonna is a freak to many. She has thoughts of blowing up the White House. Call the FBI!
Madonna’s admission that she had “thought about blowing up the White House” was cheered by #WomensMarch attendees.
Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/ol6aPamfAH
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 21, 2017
Oh my.
I knew the Power Rangers reboot was going to be bad. pic.twitter.com/sZ7PhlOgBT
— Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) January 21, 2017
THE STRUGGLE IS REAL#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/RpbDiPBhWP
— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) January 21, 2017
Ashley Judd is nuts!
Shocker! Really? George Soros? Freak?
YOU DON’T SAY. https://t.co/fBkDXJVDW4 pic.twitter.com/TsycNlJRPx
— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) January 21, 2017
This is what it’s all about for some.
“ERADICATE MEN“#WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/4Dxs0aZGoI
— Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) January 21, 2017
Uh, they do pay for razors. Pay for your own damn tampons. By their standards, we’d all have to pay for their eye makeup, their slim fast, their hair cuts.
ISIS was actually at the march. Look at the photos on this link.
Thank you @UncleSamsChild for video of #ISIS led #WomensMarch terrorist in #DC
These are not Protesters!#RETWEEThttps://t.co/3KCZtIYPU9 pic.twitter.com/HF8YWltBLb
— Bikers 4 Liberty (@Bikers4Liberty) January 21, 2017
If Trump has his way, men will be paying for tampons ‘cos he doesn’t like women working.
Looks like there were more people at the protest than at the inauguration.
It’s easy to get hundreds of thousands of communists and socialists to hop on free busses.
It’s even easier when you pay them $2500/no. retainer and $50/protest.
What the hell kind of stupid propaganda bull is this? Isis? lol, not even close. They’re called Black Bloc. Look it up. http://dcist.com/2017/01/black_bloc_explainer.php
[…] the recent women’s march, which drew millions of supporters around the world on Saturday, a “freak show.” In the past, he called Black Lives Matter activists “black slime” that must be […]