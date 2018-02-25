Sheriff Israel Accused of Entrapping Black People to Beef Up His Arrests

In 2014, Louis Hilaire, age 25, was hunted down on Facebook by an old girlfriend. She said she was looking for him. They went out and the two ended up in a sexual tryst. She told him about a motel room filled with goods that she wanted him to rob.

Hilaire had been in prison for robbery and declined at first. He was trying to keep his nose clean, according to his lawyer.

The girlfriend talked him into it. She begged him to do it to help out the housekeeper friend. She told him the housekeeper would give him the key to a room as long as she gets a cut.

He robbed the place, following the Sheriff’s peeps directions. They told him, don’t forget the safe, which had a gun in it. That allowed them to charge him with weapons violations when he was arrested by Sheriff Israel’s deputies.

The girlfriend was an informant, the maid was a cop, the contents of the safe belonged to the Sheriff’s office and the gun allowed them to charge him with weapons violations.

Lawyer Kevin Kulik related the story to the judge in 2016, adding that there were 18 others entrapped in the same way. Kulik was able to find out the identity of 13 of them and they are all black.

If true, it doesn’t say much about his operation.

Sheriff Israel was out in the media today telling the public he bore no responsibility for his deputy hiding while the shooting went down at Stoneman Douglas High. In fact, he said he – meaning himself – did “an amazing job.”