Sheriff Israel Accused of Entrapping Black People to Beef Up His Arrests

In 2014, Louis Hilaire, age 25, was hunted down on Facebook by an old girlfriend. She said she was looking for him. They went out and the two ended up in a sexual tryst. She told him about a motel room filled with goods that she wanted him to rob.
Hilaire had been in prison for robbery and declined at first. He was trying to keep his nose clean, according to his lawyer.
The girlfriend talked him into it. She begged him to do it to help out the housekeeper friend. She told him the housekeeper would give him the key to a room as long as she gets a cut.
He robbed the place, following the Sheriff’s peeps directions. They told him, don’t forget the safe, which had a gun in it. That allowed them to charge him with weapons violations when he was arrested by Sheriff Israel’s deputies.
The girlfriend was an informant, the maid was a cop, the contents of the safe belonged to the Sheriff’s office and the gun allowed them to charge him with weapons violations.
Lawyer Kevin Kulik related the story to the judge in 2016, adding that there were 18 others entrapped in the same way. Kulik was able to find out the identity of 13 of them and they are all black.
If true, it doesn’t say much about his operation.
Sheriff Israel was out in the media today telling the public he bore no responsibility for his deputy hiding while the shooting went down at Stoneman Douglas High. In fact, he said he – meaning himself – did “an amazing job.”
This is one part of law enforcement that frosts me to no end, and the FBI is well known for this also.
It would be one thing if a person goes undercover in some way, but for “Government Employees” to take part, even commit, illegal acts by “soliciting” a crime is well beyond reasonable performance of duty. It should never be allowed where those who are charged with preventing or stop crimes are themselves actively creating them. How in hell did we get to this point. What does it say of a Judicial system that would sanction such operations.
I’m not at all satisfied with the argument that it allows a conviction for those who would be prone to commit the act. That doesn’t change the deter from the original “crime” was committed by law enforcement. The more powers given, such as this, the more ripe for abuse there is, and plenty of evidence supports how widespread it is.
In this case, and so its been in terrorist cases by the FBI, there were repeated attempts to coerce the person to do the act. If we are going to continue this practice of LEO “criminal activity” then, if the subject declines once, at the most twice, then it should end right there. No further action.