America’s Sheriff, Broward County Sheriff Israel has led a very corrupt department that is currently under investigation for criminal misconduct by the State Attorney General. There are 66 open cases since 2012.

For one thing, they appear to be entrapping black people to beef up their arrest records. The crimes being looked at get a lot worse than entrapment, ranging from armed kidnapping to narcotics trafficking.

Israel is the sheriff whose deputy did not go into the Stoneman Douglas High School as killer Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people although he was on the scene within one minute. Israel himself is being criticized because he wouldn’t allow EMTs to enter the building until it was cleared. The EMTs said this is not the procedure in mass shooting cases.

But how is this possible? Israel told Jake Tapper that he’s doing an “amazing” job.

Israel ignored calls warning that Cruz was going to shoot up the school. One call came in shortly before the massacre, in November.

America’s Sheriff Helped Bungle the Ft. Lauderdale Terror Attack

Sheriff Israel bungled the Ft. Lauderdale terrorist attack on January 6, 2017. According to a 99-page report published in June 2017, poor communication by the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Broward County Aviation Department, along with other mistakes, following a deadly January shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, led to mass chaos for the estimated 12,000 people trapped at the airport

Israel simply didn’t comment and got away with it.

He’s Corrupt and Crazy

Two years ago, the Sun Sentinel reported that Israel was rewarding top political supporters by giving them and their family members cushy jobs doing public relations and community outreach for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

When confronted, he said, “What have I done differently than Don Shula or Abraham Lincoln or Martin Luther King, Gandhi?”

He also said, “Lions don’t care about the opinions of sheep.” That’s a paraphrase of a quote from the Game of Thrones character Tywin Lannister, a villainous public administrator known for promoting his family’s interests ahead of the government’s or the people’s.