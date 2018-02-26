Sheriff Israel’s Office Didn’t Report Cruz’s Threats to Shoot Up the School

Nikolas Cruz’s rampage was foreseeable but it was kept hidden by Sheriff Israel’s office. Even threats of shooting up the school weren’t reported.

Serious Threats, Even Shooting Up a School, Were Not Reported

Extensive research by The Last Refuge gives a clear picture of a school that routinely ignored and failed to report dangerous behavior and threats. The timeline of serious threats and disturbances shows a pattern of sheriffs not reporting anything. From the Miami-Herald:

Nikolas Cruz’s dangerous and disturbing behavior was flagged repeatedly to authorities, both local and federal, over a span of two years starting in February 2016. But no one stopped him before he killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Here’s a timeline of incidents where Cruz was reported to law enforcement. Many of the incidents involve the threat of a school shooting…

And here:

In November, a tipster called BSO to say Cruz “could be a school shooter in the making,” but deputies did not write up a report on that warning. It came just weeks after a relative called urging BSO to seize his weapons. Two years ago, according to a newly released timeline of interactions with Cruz’s family, a deputy investigated a report that Cruz “planned to shoot up the school” — intelligence that was forwarded to the school’s resource officer, with no apparent result.

Nothing was reported and nothing was ever done. This was the school/police policy.

Jake Tapper Confronts the Very Political Sheriff Israel

The Promise program appears to be a disaster. The Sheriff washed his hands of all responsibility so you won’t be getting any information from him, except if you want to hear how “amazing” a job he has done.