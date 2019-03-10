Co-founder of the anti-Semitic Women’s March, Linda Sarsour, explained Friday how she and other left-wing organizers influenced the final language of the hate all hate resolution [except you can hate of white males and conservatives of course] that passed the House Thursday night. The Daily Caller first reported this story.

The resolution was originally intended to condemn Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic comments. It became a hate all hate memo with no mention of the hater Ilhan Omar.

Sarsour took credit for getting House Democrats [Socialists] to change the language — expand it to all bigotry [except against white men and conservatives].

First, she attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Facebook:

“Nancy is a typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men. God forbid the men are upset – no worries, Nancy to the rescue to stroke their egos.”

Then she made this little clip, attached to the tweet below, in which she said she delivered a letter from 500 agencies [CAIR and other Muslim groups] to Pelosi telling her to make it about all hate and leave Omar out of it.

🤬Sarsour explaining how she, CAIR and other Mu$lim organizations took control of the House, protected Omar, and demanded Pelosi rewrite the censure to include all forms of hate. Sarsour delivered a letter to Pelosi with over 500 agency signatures. 👇Look inside for more info pic.twitter.com/pLnDoMF83p — Cindyseestruth (@cs00582scs) March 9, 2019

Therefore, she and her communist-sharia buddies are the boss of them. Sarsour owns the Democratic Party and helps run the U.S. House.

