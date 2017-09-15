Shock Terror Attack on London Subway

At least 22 have been injured in a London subway attack at Parsons Green. ISIS supporters celebrated the London Tube terror attack and claim their bucket bomb shows ‘weakness’ in UK security. They have not taken credit.

It’s the fifth terror attack in London this year.

Witnesses heard a deafening bang before a fireball erupted from an insulated bag containing a bucket, The Guardian reported.

Counter-terror official Neil Basu declared the explosion a terrorist incident.

The device did not fully detonate, according to Sky News, which cited unnamed sources.

Witnesses reported seeing about 20 people “covered in blood” after a “flash and a bang” from the device, which is said to have had wires coming from it as it sat on the train’s floor,’ the Telegraph reported.

Some passengers are believed to have suffered facial burns. Others were injured when they were trampled in the rush to flee the crowded train. All injuries so far are said to be non-life-threatening.

A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator.