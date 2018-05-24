Shocker! Fake Black Woman Rachel Dolezal Charged With Felony Theft, Faces 15 Years

What a shock that a woman who defrauded a black college and the NAAVP is also charged with felony theft and welfare fraud.

Rachel Dolezal is the fake ‘transracial’ liar is facing years behind bars – 15 years in fact.

Dolezal changed her name to Nkechi Diallo after she was exposed as a fraud. She is now charged with three counts of theft by welfare fraud, perjury, and making false claims to get public assistance.

Dolezal-Diallo received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in childcare assistance.

She reported her income was under $500 a month in child support. Yet, she deposited $83,924 into her bank account in several monthly installments between August 2015 and September 2017. She did not report it to the Department of Social and Health Services.

She earned money as an artist and by giving speaking engagements.