Shocker! Obama Official Praises Propaganda, Master Narratives

Obama leftists are now admitting to proudly following in the footsteps of Joseph Goebbels, Joseph Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung and all the others of the hard-left in lying to the people using propaganda. Obama official Richard Stengel says of course they believe in propaganda to fuel their “master narrative”. He also told the audience to go out and teach this to the students.

This is pure manipuation. This is evil.

This should terrify people.

Obama official Richard Stengel: I was the Chief Propagandist. Every country has to create Master Narratives for their own people pic.twitter.com/vEM04kiFpQ — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2018

RICHARD STENGEL THINKS THIS IS A-OKAY

Joseph Goebbels

Goebbels was Hitler’s most trusted friend and colleague. He was appointed to the key post of minister for public enlightenment and propaganda. How Orwellian.

In this capacity, Goebbels was charged with presenting Hitler to the public in the most favorable light, regulating the content of all German media and fomenting anti-Semitism.

Goebbels forced Jewish artists, musicians, actors, directors and newspaper and magazine editors into unemployment, and staged a public burning of books that were considered ”un-German.” He also spearheaded the production of Nazi propaganda films and other projects.

Mao Zedong

Under Mao, Chinese Propaganda was used in many ways. One way was that it was used to stop the temptations of capitalism. It showed positive and negative connotations to the ideas being showed. For example, it showed how capitalism was bad and how communism was the answer for everyone’s problems. Propaganda was also used to convince people that the Great Leap Forward would be a success for China. It was used to trick the Chinese people into believing that Chairman Mao was the right choice for leader and that he would help everyone.

Chinese scholars participated in creating censorship and propaganda allowing the picture or idea to be shown more clearly. They used children in propaganda to show empathy and youth pride. Children’s literature and television showed children and teens going against capitalists and foreigners. Children and teens were easily manipulated because, at a young age, they were all taught to carry the red book with them everywhere and to memorize it. Also, anyone who was caught talking about the west, caught without the red book or that could not recite specific lines of the red book were beaten by teenagers. This could happen to anyone at anytime and though the children and teenagers to not go against Mao. Some techniques used in the propaganda are as included: visually disfiguring opponents, making favored group look larger than their opponents, giving preferred physical traits to favored group and showing happiness and success to China. All positive forms of propaganda had the color red visibly in them. This represented communism and put the idea of advancing China and communism together in everyone’s minds.

Joseph Stalin

Joseph Stalin, one of the most influential leaders in history, had a very interesting ‘cult of personality’ surrounding him. The communist ideology that we know today as ‘Stalinism’ was the result of the cult, which in turn, was closely associated with constant propaganda of the leader by the Soviet media.

Stalin used propaganda to build himself up in the eyes of the public and improve his image. He had cities named in his honor, and Soviet history books were rewritten to show him in a more favorable light. Stories in the history books showed that he played a prominent role in the revolution of the Soviet Union and gave him an almost mythological standing in other aspects of his life. Stalin controlled the Soviet media and made sure any artwork, literature or music about him was complimentary. He also had his name added to the Soviet national anthem.

After Stalin rose to power, he and his allies, Grigory Zinoviev and Lev Kamenev, forced Trotsky to resign from his position as Minister of War. When his allies realized what kind of man Stalin was, they aligned with Trotsky to remove him from power, but it was too late. Stalin had both men expelled from the Central Committee. He also expelled Trotsky from the Politburo and exiled him to Soviet Central Asia.

“Much more valuable than rural recruits for our Cuban guerrilla force were American media recruits to export our propaganda.” Ernesto “Che” Guevara.

“Propaganda is vital—propaganda is the heart of our struggle.” Fidel Castro

“The vetting procedure starts the minute the (Cuban) regime receives your visa application. When your smiling Cuban ‘guides’ greet you at the airport they know plenty about you, and from several angles.” Chris Simmons, the Defense Intelligence Agency’s top Cuban spycatcher, now retired

“The Castro regime assigns 20 security agents to follow and monitor every foreign journalist. You play the regime’s game and practice self–censorship or you’re gone.” Vicente Botin, reporter for Madrid’s El Pais who was booted from Cuba for taking his job title seriously.

Entire books have been dedicated to thoroughly documenting the mainstream media’s long, lucrative and gleeful partnership with the Castro regime’s KGB-trained propaganda apparatchiks in spreading (genuine) fake news. Given current bandwith constraints, let’s limit ourselves to a couple of the most outrageous examples:

