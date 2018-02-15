Shocker! Susan Collins Open Border Bill Is a “Total Catastrophe”

Trump slammed the leading bipartisan proposal as “a total catastrophe.” The White House threatened to veto the bill, which had been considered the most likely to get through a deeply divided Senate. The Department of Homeland Security and Attorney General Jeff Sessions also had blasted it.

Schumer-Rounds-Collins destroys the ability of DHS to enforce immigration laws, creates a mass amnesty for over 10 million illegal aliens, including criminals.

This is their TOUGH COMPROMISE!!!

The bipartisan bill is the one orchestrated by Trump hater Susan Collins. You can imagine a bill put in by fake Republican Collins.

The Schumer-Rounds-Collins immigration bill would be a total catastrophe. @DHSgov says it would be “the end of immigration enforcement in America.” It creates a giant amnesty (including for dangerous criminals), doesn’t build the wall, expands chain migration, keeps the visa… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

It even kept Catch-and-Release.

…lottery, continues deadly catch-and-release, and bars enforcement even for FUTURE illegal immigrants. Voting for this amendment would be a vote AGAINST law enforcement, and a vote FOR open borders. If Dems are actually serious about DACA, they should support the Grassley bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

The bipartisan Susan Collins bill allows $25 billion for the wall OVER TEN YEARS! That’s what the Democrats always do. They never actually allocate the money. It’s another ruse like the last eight amnesties were a ruse. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me nine times, shame on me.

THE BILL GUTS INTERIOR ENFORCEMENT

The “bipartisan” senators [who all think alike] buried a section on the last two pages to limit federal immigration enforcement efforts to illegal aliens who:

Have been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanor, or 3 or more misdemeanor offenses;

Pose a threat to national security or public safety; or

Have arrived in the United States after June 30, 2018 .

THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PIPELINE CONTINUES

The bill also gives the DACA a path to citizenship and lets the illegal families stay. There’s no end to chain migration and the lottery just gets a makeover. The bipartisan group of RINOs and leftists actually had the unmitigated gall to say this was “full of tough compromises”.

The Collins bill failed on a 54-45 vote.

What serious group of Republicans would put Susan Collins in charge? The woman is actually a Democrat.

What do they think they are doing? Why waste time? Are they planning to pretend they offered a great deal and mean old Trump turned it down? Shame on Republicans helping the Democrats in their trickery.

THE ALTERNATIVES

Trump had urged support for a measure by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, but that bill gained only 39 votes in support. That shows you what our Senate Republicans actually are — they are Republicans.

A narrow bill focusing just on Dreamers and border security, by Republican John McCain and Democrat Chris Coons, failed on a 52-47 vote. That open borders bill did better!

“This amendment would drastically change our national immigration policy for the worse by weakening border security and undercutting existing immigration law,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

A fourth measure, focused on punishing unconstitutional “sanctuary cities” that do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts, also fell short of 60 votes.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had set a deadline for the Senate to pass an immigration measure by the end of this week. In light of the failure, some immigration advocates have considered trying to push a “Band-Aid” approach providing temporary protections for Dreamers.