Shocking Firewall Text to the FBI You Haven’t Seen And What It Means

A shocking report of a new urgent text from Christopher Steele to Bruce Ohr shows Steele was worried on March 18, 2017. It was two days before FBI Director James Comey testified to lawmakers that the bureau had an open counterintelligence investigation into President Trump’s campaign.

Former British spy Christopher Steele sent the urgent message to Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr “hoping that important firewalls will hold” when Comey testifies.

In the text, Steele specifically writes, “Hi! Just wondering if you had any news? Obviously, we’re a bit apprehensive given scheduled appearance at Congress on Monday. Hoping that important firewalls will hold. Many thanks.”

Ohr writes back later that day, saying “Sorry, no new news. I believe my earlier information is still accurate. I will let you know immediately if there is any change.”

Steele was extremely worried he would be exposed. Steele is the British ex-spy who created what is believed to be a false document — the dossier. He didn’t want to be exposed.

The new information shows premeditation and it shows a lot more people communicating and colluding.

Steele is frantic and worried he will get busted for all the illegal things he’s been doing. In one text, he’s worried about Grassley’s letter implicating him, in another text he’s worried Comey will expose him, and still another, he’s worried about Senate Intel questions. He’s also worried about the media. Steele also didn’t stand up for his dossier in Great Britain.

The dossier was used to spy on Carter Page and all secondary and tertiary people tied to him.

Steele was tied to the Kremlin at the time of the dossier.

Watch as Greg Jarrett explains all the things Steele’s worried about:

The text message from Steele to Ohr and obtained by SaraACarter.com is from a government source familiar with the ongoing investigation.

While not certain, it seems very likely that the firewalls were the cover stories meant to hide their deceptions and illegal acts.

THE “INSURANCE POLICY”

Ohr was demoted twice by the Department of Justice for not disclosing that his wife, Nellie Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS, the now-embattled research firm which paid Steele for the documents.

Sara Carter’s source noted that the ‘firewall’ statement seemed to raise similar questions posed by lawmakers after (now-fired) FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok sent the infamous “insurance policy” texts to his paramour, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page.

Last week, Sara Carter reported that Bruce Ohr wrote of a possible meeting with now-fired agent Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Special Agent Joe Pientka. Srzok and Pientka conducted the infamous interview of Michael Flynn.

In the handwritten note, Ohr jots down, “no prosecution yet, pushing ahead on M case,” in reference to Paul Manafort, who is now facing years old charges on financial crimes and money laundering.

Ohr also wrote on the same memo, “may go back to Chris,” in reference to Christopher Steele.