Shocking Grand Jury Subpoena by Mueller Fishing Expedition Team

The following information comes via Jonathan Swan of Axios and it’s unbelievable really. Robert Mueller and his left-wing team will be able to understand every aspect of how the Trump campaign functioned and won from start to finish. This is just in time for the next election. The left will have the goods on the Trump team, one way or the other.
Axios has reviewed a Grand Jury subpoena that Robert Mueller’s team sent to a witness last month.
What Mueller is asking for:
Mueller is subpoenaing all communications — meaning emails, texts, handwritten notes, etc. — that this witness sent and received regarding the following people:
- Carter Page
- Corey Lewandowski
- Donald J. Trump
- Hope Hicks
- Keith Schiller
- Michael Cohen
- Paul Manafort
- Rick Gates
- Roger Stone
- Steve Bannon
The subpoena asks for all communications from November 1, 2015, to the present. Notably, Trump announced his campaign for president five months earlier — on June 16, 2015.
This needs to be shut down.
There is no reason for an investigation.
.@realDonaldTrump & family being investigated for winning election w/no evidence they committed any crime to win the election. Sick, crazy & wrong!
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) March 4, 2018
Given that Mueller wants ALL communications after five months of the announcement, what I wrote earlier is even More pertinent. Mueller should be CONFRONTED on this.
And Mueller will be his campaign manager. At this moment Mueller is working “undercover” as the primary opposition researcher in Chief. He was give full access by the Trump campaign on everything including the Data Analytics, communications within the campaign, and all the players involved no matter how remote. This is a treasure trove for any opposing campaign. This is why it is 1000X worse than Watergate. In that case it was a single office bugging without any result. In THIS case it is the COMPLETION, because of full access to EVERYTHING.
Every Democrat is probably salivating at what they will be getting. It will not be the report that is important but the “knowledge” gained by the Operatives working IN the investigation. They will have information on “how” the campaign operated, in detail. That information is priceless in a campaign. It will be a big mistake if the Republicans think they have dodged a bullet if Mueller returns nothing adverse to Trump. Those on Mueller’s team must be looked at in this context.