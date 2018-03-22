Shocking Revelation of Who Leaked Trump’s Daily Briefing

Last week, Top Secret information from a Presidential Daily Briefing was leaked. The President was understandably angry. If he can’t even keep a briefing confidential, he can’t possibly do his job. Leaking confidential information is also illegal.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was pressured by top aides against calling Putin. The leaker told the Post he was even given a paper that read in all caps,“DO NOT CONGRATULATE.”

As we know Trump did call Putin.

Rep. Mark Meadows expressed outrage over the leak, the Washington Examiner reports.

“Here’s the big deal. If you’ve got the national security council team leaking to the press, that’s a big deal,” he told reporters at a Heritage Foundation-sponsored “Conversations with Conservatives” on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

“Quite frankly, some of the other stuff they’ve leaked is actually a crime,” he added.

WHO LEAKED

Meadows said that since it dealt with a foreign leader, the leak “had to” come from the president’s national security staff, headed by McMaster.

H.R. McMaster is responsible for the leak, either directly or indirectly. No one on his team would leak if he wasn’t permissive.

Rumors are that the President wants to fire him and other rumors suggest Secretary Mattis is looking for a place to put him at the Pentagon.

Last July, unnamed sources told Sara Carter that McMaster was privately communication with dirty cop Andrew McCabe.

Investigating: sources say,”McMaster has been communicating WH internal politics 2 Acting FBI director Andy McCabe.” More shake-ups? — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 28, 2017

A QUESTION OF LOYALTY

His loyalty has been questioned almost since his appointment. McMaster has also met privately with Susan Rice and allowed her to keep her Top Secret security clearance, along with others from the prior administration.

Fiona Hill, a national security official specializing in Russia, has a history of working on the George Soros payroll and was brought to the White House by H.R. McMaster. That might not be the best decision.