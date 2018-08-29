Shocking That This Person Was Not Invited to John McCain’s Funeral

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) has reportedly not been invited to attend funeral services for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), her one-time running mate. Sarah Palin and her family were very gracious despite the petty slight.

Since McCain meticulously planned his own funeral, we can safely assume he didn’t want her at the funeral and this petty insult is on him.

SARAH PALIN HAS BEEN NOTHING BUT GRACIOUS

NBC News reported Wednesday that Palin had not been invited. A source within the Palin family told NBC News that “out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point.”

“The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear,” the source added, according to NBC.

Mrs. Palin was the late senator’s running mate in 2008. McCain recently said he regretted picking Sarah and not picking the Democrat Joe Lieberman. Sarah Palin was very hurt by that unnecessary and belated insult.

The fact is if he picked then-senator Lieberman, he would have lost by a larger percentage. Nothing against Mr. Lieberman, but most of the party would have never accepted a Democrat running on a Republican ticket and Democrats weren’t going to vote for him.

McCain never really understood he belonged in the Democratic Party. He thought he was back in the olden days when you could actually reach across the aisle.

Sarah Palin was very thoughtful upon his death.

“Today we lost an American original,” she tweeted. “Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self.”

John McCain was a war hero more than forty years ago, but that doesn’t mean he was a great Republican. He’s being sanctified right now.