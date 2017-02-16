Shocking WSJ Report Says Intelligence Agencies Withhold “Sensitive” Info from Trump

A shocking report by the Wall Street Journal states that U.S. intelligence officials are withholding information from President Trump because they claim that they’re worried about the information becoming compromised or getting leaked according to officials. It’s not because they don’t trust him, they say.

The article begins: U.S. intelligence officials have withheld sensitive intelligence from President Donald Trump because they are concerned it could be leaked or compromised, according to current and former officials familiar with the matter.

Hard not to laugh. These are the same people who are selectively leaking anything and everything.

In the last three weeks alone: three conversations with foreign leaders were leaked; more than a half-dozen executive orders were leaked — some included highly classified information; one of Secretary Flynn’s deputy’s was denied security clearance- classified; Secretary Mattis was thinking about interdicting an Iranian ship – classified; Secretary Mattis is thinking about sending ground troops to Northern Syria – classified.

The WSJ writes: In some of these cases of withheld information, officials have decided not to show Mr. Trump the sources and methods that the intelligence agencies use to collect information, the current and former officials said. Those sources and methods could include, for instance, the means that an agency uses to spy on a foreign government.

The White House responded to the WSJ, saying, “There is nothing that leads us to believe that this is an accurate account of what is actually happening.”

The officials who spoke with the WSJ said they had not held back crucial information about security threats or potential plotting has been omitted.

That’s convenient because they don’t want to appear to be doing anything illegal.

This wouldn’t be surprising if true. For eight years, the lawless Mr. Obama broke the law, politicized his agencies, and told his officials to lie to the public and cover up what was going on. He had an IRS targeting right-wing organizations as one of many examples.

The purpose of the WSJ article appears to emphasize a growing division between the President and the intelligence community and, frankly, they want to make President Trump look incompetent.

For years, the right-wing wondered why no one leaked some of the very treacherous acts of Barack Obama. Now we know why. He filled the agencies with his useful idiots.

There was no mention in the WSJ article of Barack Obama expanding the powers of the NSA immediately before leaving office nor did they mention the U.S. intelligence service illegally wiretapping the President and his cabinet and then giving the information to the press.

The WSJ is a premiere Wall Street paper. During the election, Wall Street put their money behind Hillary Clinton. Just saying.

CBS News Radio must have gotten their talking points this morning because they played a clip of Donald Trump extolling Wikileaks, saying that he – Trump – didn’t have a problem when Julian Assange leaked information about the DNC and Podesta. However, they failed to mention Wikileaks is not a U.S. government agency and Podesta and the DNC are not U.S. government agencies. They also didn’t mention how corrupt the DNC and Podesta have been proven to be.

This report comes on the heels of a report in the Observer days ago by John Schindler headlined “The Spy Revolt Against Trump Begins.”

Schindler’s a nutcase who hates Trump. He retweeted a Chris Matthews tweet saying the Trump family were like the Romanoffs.

The former spy calls Trump a traitor but had no problem when a Marxist and his secretary of state sold a US uranium mine to Russia and when they sold US technology to Russia that could be used by the military via Podesta’s company. He has no problem with Obama giving billions in cash and gold to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards nor does he have a problem with allowing Iran to get the bomb within the next decade.

And there is this:

Now we go nuclear. IC war going to new levels. Just got an EM fm senior IC friend, it began: “He will die in jail.”https://t.co/e6FxCclVqT — John Schindler (@20committee) February 15, 2017

This treachery has to be rooted out. We live in a very dangerous world and Trump doesn’t get a handle on it, it’s a hole through which our enemies will come.

When Trump orders his investigation, he needs to investigate this as well.