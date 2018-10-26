Shooting GOP Is Gunman’s Fault, Mailing ‘Bombs’ to Dems Is Trump’s

The media and some Democrats apparently shared the same talking points about the mad ‘bomb’ mailer. They insist President Trump’ take personal responsibility’ for the madman sending non-detonating bombs. The words “personal responsibility” were repeated over and over since Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted in Mr. Trump’s defense: “I didn’t blame Bernie Sanders when a Bernie supporter shot Congressman Steve Scalise. And I’m not going to blame President Donald Trump for this nut job” who sent out the devices.

CBS News wrote today about that ballfields shooting and only wrote: The Scalise reference was to the 2017 shooting that badly injured Scalise and others. The gunman, James Hodgkinson, had posted social media messages suggesting he targeted Republicans.

It was much more than that.

That omission of facts is typical of our media’s sense of fairness — support Democrats and bash Republicans. The left would certainly be pleased if President Trump didn’t criticize opponents as he campaigns and they would love to be free to continue bashing him 24/7 without any reaction.

They keep lying about his complaints against the media. They say he called the press the ‘enemy of the people’ but he called fake news ‘the enemy of the people’.

THE ACTUAL STORY OF DEMOCRAT JAMES HODGKINSON

James T. Hodgkinson raged on Facebook, “It’s time to destroy Trump & co.”.

The hit list

The Virginia shooter, who left two in critical condition and three others injured on a ball field in Alexandria, had a hit list.

For nine minutes, about two dozen Republicans, who had been preparing for a bipartisan baseball game, dodged the bullets of a madman trying to shoot them down. The fact that no one was killed, was due to a series of miracles including the efforts of some brave Capitol Police. It was clear from the beginning that the shooter was a politically-motivated Democrat, a Bernie supporter in fact.

The list of names included Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, The DC Caller has confirmed.

All three representatives are members of the House Freedom Caucus. Brooks and Duncan were at the practice on Wednesday.

Also present were Senators Rand Paul and Jeff Flake and Representatives Roger Williams, Chuck Fleischmann, Trent Kelly, Brad Wenstrup, Rodney Davis, Jack Bergman, Joe Barton, and others.

The Democrat shooter targeted Republican lawmakers

The prosecutor knew right away the attack was an act terror against Republicans:

At around 7:06 a.m., a man in a blue T-shirt approached the field and fired 62 7.62x39mm rounds through a lawfully purchased Century International Arms SKS-style semiautomatic assault rifle, according to Alexandria’s elected prosecutor. The shooting, he concluded, was “an act of terrorism” that was “fueled by rage against Republican legislators.” The day was one in a continuum of violent, surreal days over the past year, from mass shootings to Charlottesville.

But then the massive FBI cover up began:

But many lawmakers are mad, or frustrated, or saddened, at how quickly the story disappeared from the headlines given that the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, targeted Republicans. The FBI concluded the shooting wasn’t politically motivated — suicide by cop, they told members after an investigation.

The shooter carried a list of lawmakers names — a hit list in his pocket. Mo Brooks, Jim Jordan, Trent Franks, Scott DesJarlais, Jeff Duncan, and Morgan Griffith were on the list. The list included their office numbers and short physical descriptions.

He had been watching the field for some time from the local Y that overlooked the field. He’d recorded video of the field in April of that year — a sign, the prosecutor wrote in his official report, that Hodgkinson “had already selected Simpson field as a potential target as early as April 2017.”

Rep. Gary Palmer says he had noticed Hodgkinson on the bleachers the day before the shooting; he’d even thought about walking over to him because he looked like he was having “a hard time.”

He hated Trump & Co.

