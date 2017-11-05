Shooting in First Baptist Church, Multiple Casualties Reported

This story is fluid and we will continually updated

A shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Texas Sunday and opened fire. There were about 50 plus people in the church and multiple deaths are reported. The shooter is reported to be dead.

Police reportedly took the shooter down, reports say after a brief chase.

This happened at 11:30 am Central time. A witness in a local gas station said the shooter appears to have reloaded multiple times.

The FBI and ATF are on the scene. The town only has a population of about 400. A two-year old and other children are among those shot and there are multiple deaths, Fox News reported.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. reports up to 24 dead in the Sutherland Springs church shooting. CNN reports up to 24 dead. A local official told CNN that 27 are dead and 24 injured which has not been confirmed.

Donald Trump, who is on a five-country tour in Asia, tweeted: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

In a statement, Texas governor Greg Abbott said: “While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss.”

Vice President Michael Pence sent his prayers in his name and in his wife’s name.

