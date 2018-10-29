Shots Fired at GOP Office & Other Angry Dem News

S.Noble
A GOP office in South Daytona was shot up Sunday night or early Monday, two days after a Trump-hating Nazi-type murdered 11 innocent Jewish people praying in a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The Orlando Sentinel reported the shooting.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Many believe a Democrat(s) was responsible.

IN OTHER ANGRY DEMOCRAT NEWS

Mad Max Waters was out insulting Trump with lies and told constituents that Jeff Sessions is a racist who wants to bring back the old politics of the south. It was actually Jeff Sessions who successfully prosecuted the KKK.

Watch:

Listen to a [Democrat] Menendez supporter insult Black and Hispanic pro-Trump voters.

1 COMMENT

