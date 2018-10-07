Should Biased League of Women Voters Moderate Political Debates?

It appears that another mask has been removed from an organization that’s billed itself as a principled bi-partisan arbiter of all things political. Not long after the ACLU came out with an appallingly dishonest, prejudicial ad against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the League of Women Voters was outed for their bias.

The latter mentioned LWV’s, CEO Virginia Kase, was arrested Thursday, at the U.S. Capitol, for participating in an anti-Kavanaugh protest. She was joined by hundreds of left-wing activists. If you were thinking maybe the League would claim she was acting as just another American citizen with 1st Amendment rights; you’d be dead wrong.

It issued a press release Friday touting Kase’s arrest, specifically citing the need to influence the midterm elections: “Opposing a Supreme Court nominee was an extraordinary step for the League, and our leadership believed that we needed to back those words with action. This situation is too important to sit silently while the independence of our judiciary is threatened.”

It didn’t stop there. The president of the outfit, Chris Carson, added: “The process of the Kavanaugh hearings is unlike anything we have seen in the League’s 98 years. This nominee has demonstrated that he does not possess fair and unbiased judicial temperament. I am proud of Virginia and our members across the country who are standing with her.”

Her closing crescendo removed all doubt about where the League of Women Voters stands during the 2018 election season. “This is a critical moment for American women,” said Carson. “With midterms a few weeks away, this is the right time and the right moment to take a stand. Women’s voices will be heard all across the country and they will be the deciding factor in 2018.”

Any Republican who’s planning on attending a debate “moderated” by their local League of Women Voters may want to ask the head of that particular chapter, in writing, if they are willing to disavow the clearly partisan behaviors and statements of their CEO and president. Without the guarantee of that simple commitment to fairness, candidates should be very wary of proceeding.

READ MORE HERE