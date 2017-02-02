Shouts of “Allahu Akbar” as Perverts Are Jailed for Child Rape

Hundreds of child sex victims and hundreds of Islamist abusers.

This horrific story reported by Express UK should serve as a warning about why immigrants need to be vetted and bad ones need to be deported. Six men will be in jail in the UK for 10 to 20 years for having sex with two young girls. One was being plied with liquor and having sex with a number of men at age 11. The perverts’ supporters were in the courtroom shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

They were all members of the religion of peace, but this has nothing to do with religion? There are believed to be about 1400 victims and many more of these perverts.

This is only the latest case.

Brothers Basharat Dad, 32, of Eldon Road, Rotherham; Nasar Dad, 36, of Cranworth Road, Rotherham, and Tayab Dad, 34, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, were jailed on Tuesday for sex offenses along with Matloob Hussain, 41, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham; Mohammed Sadiq, 40, of Oxley Grove, Rotherham, and Amjad Ali, of Broad Lane, Worksop, Nottinghamshire. They’re serving between 10 and 20 years.

They should have all gotten life imprisonment.

One of the victims, in a statement read to the court, said: “There’s evil and truly evil people in the world. I feel my child was the product of pure evil.”

Judge Wright paid tribute to the woman who had been so abused and who sat in the courtroom.

“She remarkably transformed her life from thereon, putting her own child first.

“Hers is a tale of the most astonishing dedication and bravery.”

There were emotional and chaotic scenes at Sheffield Crown Court after two of the defendants shouted “Allahu Akbar” as they were led from the dock.

In the impact statement read to the court, the woman said: “I was drawn into a world of fear, rape and horrific abuse. I lost my childhood at the hands of those men.”

The victim described how she was shunned by many in her community who called her worse things than “dirty, cheap slag”. She said: “No-one understood. No-one wanted to understand.

“I felt lost, isolated, trapped, ashamed and completely worthless.

“I was completely owned by these dirty old men who would do with me whatever then wanted, whenever they wanted.”

This is the end of three Rotherham trials on child sexual exploitation by radical Islamists (though many think it has nothing to do with religion).

These crimes against children were exposed by a professor.

A 2014 report by Professor Alexis Jay described how more than 1,400 children had been groomed, trafficked and raped in the South Yorkshire town over a 16-year period. That led to investigations and trials with 18 people being jailed.

The National Crime Agency has taken over and they are looking at hundreds of potential suspects.

Last year, the NCA said it had engaged with 133 victims and survivors but investigators were confident that Prof Jay was right when she said in her report that the total was around 1,400.

Investigators talked about these latest cases and how these perverts were able to seduce these little girls.

“The girls were targeted by these men because they were naive and vulnerable. They were given alcohol and cannabis and intimidated into performing sexual acts.

“On one occasion one of the young girls was locked alone in a flat for hours without food, water or electricity.

“These young girls were subjected to the most appalling abuse at the hands of these men.”