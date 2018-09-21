“Shut Up & Step Up” Sen. Mazie Hirono Takes Money from Wife Beaters

Sexist U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) told men to “just shut up and step up” and “do the right thing for a change” in reference to keeping Judge Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court. When it comes to money though, Mazie will take it from men who hit their wives. And she comes cheap.

“I just want to say to the men of this country just shut up and step up. Do the right thing for a change,” Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) slams treatment of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser. pic.twitter.com/ApVKqAc5xz — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2018

She took $1000 from U.S. Sen. Tom Carper’s First State PAC. Her values come cheap and we can’t find any criticism by her of the wife-beating Senator.

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the leader in trying to destroy Judge Kavanaugh with a 36-year old claim. also took donations from Carper’s group. She has never criticized Carper either.

Other Democrats benefitting from Carper’s PAC include U.S. Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Bill Nelson of Florida and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who’ve received $10,000 each from the PAC this year. They seem okay with Carper as well.

ACCUSED GIRLFRIEND ABUSER

Keith Ellison’s (D-MN) alleged abuse of his former girlfriend Karen Monaghan, who has evidence in the form of medical records, is ignored as are his ties to the hate group, The Nation of Islam; the assistance he’s received from terrorists; and his complete rejection of the rule of law. Ellison wants open borders, supports Antifa, and plans to be Minnesota’s top law enforcement officer.

He’s fine, no problem, Dems love him.

WIFE ABUSER

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) was accused of abusing his ex-wife decades ago. Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel brought it up and liberals accused Mandel of abusing women by raising the issue.

Rita Smith, executive director of the Denver-based National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, declined at the time to criticize Brown. Instead, she defended Brown’s voting record on women’s issues.

Currently, the GOP has an ad running mentioning the hypocrite’s abuse of women and the ex-wife is angry with the GOP for using it.