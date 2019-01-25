Shutdown Agreement Released! This Is a Temporary Deal

The President addressed the nation Friday from the Rose Garden to describe the shutdown deal agreed to Friday. The historic shutdown has caused significant problems.

Earlier today, the airports were affected by air traffic controllers calling in sick, delaying flights. More than just the 800,000 federal workers are now affected.

It’s dangerous when planes are affected, but it’s risky politically for both Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump.

The Air traffic controllers issued a statement. They said they did not condone any demonstrations that affect their ability to function. But they added that they are exhausted and in fear over their difficulties meeting demands.

Other agencies have also been severely impacted. FBI Director Wray is as angry as he has ever been.

“Making some people stay home when they don’t want to,” Wray says, “and making others show up without pay – it’s mind-boggling, it’s short-sighted, and it’s unfair,” Wray said. “It takes a lot to get me angry, but I’m about as angry as I’ve been in a long, long time.”

THE THREE-WEEK AGREEMENT

A three-week CR will re-open the government temporarily. It must still go through Congress and the funding must be appropriated. In exchange, a bipartisan committee will review the requests from the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement for border security.

If nothing reasonable is agreed to in three weeks, the President will either shut the government down again or declare a national emergency.

This week, the President gave in on the State of the Union as Nancy Pelosi insisted. It was viewed as a cave by some. Some might think this is too.

A national emergency declaration will be held up in court and that’s his last card to play, which is why he has hesitated in using that tactic.

Many will see this as a cave to the evil Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, but the guilty people here are the deceitful Democrats who have kept our borders open despite the dangers. They insist on claiming falsely that the border is safer than ever.

Lindsey Graham said the President’s deal is the best thing to do. The President is willing to give amnesty or legalization to 1.1 million DACA. Graham was integral to convincing the President to go ahead with the three-week CR [continuing resolution].

We have some of the President’s speech here:

This is the bottom line at the end of his speech. If he doesn’t get a fair deal, he can either shut down the government again or declare a national emergency: