Sick Twist! NY Times Says They Fully Vetted Sarah Jeong’s Social Media History

The New York Times said in a statement they they fully vetted Sarah Jeong’s social-media history before she was hired last week, which means the newspaper was aware of her anti-white, anti-cop, and “Trump is Hitler” tweets. They obviously condone all of it.

The New York Times thoroughly vetted Sarah Jeong, they wrote in a statement:

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

She hates whites, old white men, and white women too.

The New York Times fully supports the Jeong hate speech towards police, whites, old white men, the President, and even their own columnists.

Jeong also said it was good someone finally sued the NY Times for libel and condemned many of their writers.

“Cops are assholes”, “Cops suck”, “F**k the police,” tweeted Jeong. She also wants to know why blacks haven’t fought cops with “guns”.

In addition to firing off anti-white and anti-cop missives, Ms. Jeong, the latest member of the newspaper’s editorial board, repeatedly equated Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler on Twitter leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Her account included declarations such as “Trump is Hitler,” “Trump = Hitler,” and “trump is basically hitler,” as well as “Was Hitler as rapey as Donald Trump?”

I was equating Trump to Hitler before it was cool — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 7, 2015

It’s ironic that back in February, The Times fired tech writer Quinn Norton just hours after hiring her after they found that she had derogatory tweets about black and gay people.

This is the state of the ‘elite’ media today.

Candace Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA was Twitter banned for writing the exact same thing Jeong wrote but substituting ‘black’ for ‘white’.