Sickening Tale of Rape and Sexual Assault by Hillary’s BFF Harvey Weinstein

Hillary Clinton talked for 90 minutes Sunday night and did not say a word about Harvey Weinstein, one of her main benefactors. This is the woman who says she is a staunch advocate for women and who said women who make accusations should be believed. But, then again, money and influence talk.

Weinstein donated a quarter million dollars to the Clinton Foundation last year and threw lavish fundraisers for her.

After five days of ignoring the NY Times story of Weinstein’s allegedly awful sexual rapes and assaults, the fake feminist had her aide tweeted this Tuesday:

Weinstein’s morals are warped and we can imagine there are many more just like him in Hollywood.

In 2009, Weinstein demanded the release of pedophile Roman Polanski who was being held in detention. Calling it a “terrible situation”, he pleaded for every filmmaker to help fix it. He wasn’t the only one advocating for Polanski of course. Recently Whoopi Goldberg stood up for Polanski on The View and couldn’t seem to understand why Polanski wasn’t being allowed to return after his past rape of a 13-year old.

Weinstein actually said in an interview about Polanski at the time, “Hollywood has the best moral compass, because it has compassion,” Weinstein said. “We were the people who did the fundraising telethon for the victims of 9/11. We were there for the victims of Katrina and any world catastrophe.”

This is a man who knows how to rationalize.

The New Yorker published an article Tuesday by Ronan Farrow, actress Mia Farrow’s son, and it details assaults of many women, including three rapes. All the assaults follow the exact same pattern, the same as that reporter Lauren Sivan described in which she said he cornered her and ended up ejaculating in a nearby plant while he had her pinned down.

Titled, From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories, Ronan Farrow tells a harrowing and repugnant tale of Weinstein’s many victims, some who spoke on the record and others who spoke anonymously.

The alleged victims were afraid Weinstein would ruin their careers. Mr. Farrow writes: “Three women…told me that Weinstein raped them, allegations that include Weinstein forcibly performing or receiving oral sex and forcing vaginal sex. Four women said that they experienced unwanted touching that could be classified as an assault.”

One model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez told Farrow that she went right to the police in 2015 after Weinstein groped her. She had turned down a meeting with Weinstein for the next day but after speaking with the Special Victims’ Unit, she agreed to agreed to meet Weinstein wearing a wire.

On the tape, Weinstein appears to admit his misbehavior the day before as he tries to coerce her into going into his room while he showers.

Police were angry at the time that the prosecutor did not move ahead with the case and believed they had enough evidence to prosecute.

When you read the New Yorker story, you quickly become convinced of its credibility.

Ronan Farrow said that “sixteen former and current executives and assistants at Weinstein’s companies told me that they witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at events associated with Weinstein’s films and in the workplace. They and others describe a pattern of professional meetings that were little more than thin pretexts for sexual advances on young actresses and models. All sixteen said that the behavior was widely known within both Miramax and the Weinstein Company.”

Four actresses, including Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette, told Mr. Farrow “they suspected that, after they rejected Weinstein’s advances or complained about them to company representatives, Weinstein had them removed from projects or dissuaded people from hiring them. Multiple sources said that Weinstein frequently bragged about planting items in media outlets about those who spoke against him; these sources feared that they might be similarly targeted.”

The co-owner of The Hollywood Reporter tweeted this yesterday:

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Asia Argento are among the actresses who say they were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.



Some deplorable people blamed the women like fashion designer, Donna Karan.

