Signs Everywhere in Jerusalem Read, “Make Israel Great”

President Trump fulfilled another promise today by moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. It was merely a symbol, an important symbol, stating the obvious — Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. The Jewish people are very grateful. A soccer team is changing their name to Trump’s and commemorative coins will bear his face.

“Make Israel Great” signs are everywhere according to Harris Faulkner at Fox News today. Mrs. Faulkner is in Israel.

The left isn’t all that happy. There was not one elected Democrat celebrating at the embassy opening. They would rather see us open an embassy in Havana.

LISTEN TO THE PROMISES OF PAST PRESIDENTS

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S STATEMENT

President Trump issued a statement via video link.

“The United States under President Harry Truman became the first nation to recognize the state of Israel. Today we officially opened the United States embassy in Jerusalem.

Congratulations. It’s been a long time coming.

Almost immediately after declaring statehood in 1948, Israel designated the city of Jerusalem as its capital, the capital of the Jewish people established in ancient times. So important.

Today Jerusalem is the seat of Israel’s government, it is the home of the Israeli legislature and the Israeli Supreme Court and Israel’s prime minister and president.

Israel is a sovereign nation with the right like every other sovereign nation to determine its own capital.

Yet for many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious, the plain reality that Israel’s capital is Jerusalem.

On December 6, 2017 at my direction the United States finally and officially recognized Jerusalem as the true capital of Israel. Today we follow through on this recognition and open our embassy in the historic and sacred land of Jerusalem. And we are opening it many, many years ahead of schedule.

As I said in December our greatest hope is for peace.

The United States remains fully committed to facilitating a lasting peace agreement and we continue to support the status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites including at the Temple Mount also known as Haram esh-Sharif.

The city and his entire nation is testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Jewish people. The United States will always be a great friend of Israel and a partner in the cause of freedom and peace.

We wish Ambassador Friedman good luck as he takes up his office in this beautiful Jerusalem embassy. And we extend a hand in friendship to Israel, the Palestinians and to all of their neighbors. May there be peace. May God bless this embassy. May God bless all who serve there. And may God bless the United States of America. Thank you.”

PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU THANKS THE U.S.

“We gather here today to celebrate another historic day in the life of this city, which I know will take its place alongside other momentous decisions in the history of our people.

Over a century ago, the Balfour Declaration recognized the right of the Jewish people to a national home in this land, and exactly 70 years ago today President Truman became the first world leader to recognize the newborn Jewish state.

Last December President Trump became the first world leader to recognize Jerusalem as our capital.

And today the United States of America is opening its embassy right here in Jerusalem.

Thank you. Thank you President Trump for having the courage to keep your promises. (Cheering and Applause)‎Thank you President Trump, and thank you all for making the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever.”

