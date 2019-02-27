Silent Surprise Guest Addresses Cohen’s Racism Claims

By
S.Noble
-
1

Former friend of Michael Cohen, Lynn Patton, the daughter of a black man born in Montgomery, Alabama, stood while Rep. Mark Meadows grilled Cohen about his claims that Trump is a racist.

Ms. Patton is a senior official in the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration. She once considered Cohen “one of my very best friends,” according to an Instagram post she shared Tuesday.

Cohen admitted he had no evidence the President is a racist. Although he has taped numerous people over a hundred times, he has no tapes to prove this.

Cohen has no idea how to corroborate his claims.

