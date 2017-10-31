Simple Question from an Investigative Reporter Provides Proof of FBI Corruption

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson is asking the one question on Twitter that exposes the corruption at the FBI.
Upon discovering alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, why on earth wouldn’t the DNC have turned their compromised servers over to the FBI quickly? Why wouldn’t the FBI have just taken them? Sharyl Attkisson wants to know.
“If Democratic National Committee DNC had turned its server(s) over for FBI exam after alleged Russia hacking of emails, I wonder what would have been found,” Attkisson tweeted. “Why didn’t FBI didn’t just take servers if national security were at stake? Permission not needed for matters so important.”
If that isn’t corruption, what is?
The FBI then relied on a third party to examine the servers and who was that third party? A shady firm recommended by Perkins Coie, the firm that paid Fusion GPS for the faked dossier.
In its capacity as attorney for the DNC, Perkins Coie – through another of its partners, Michael Sussman – is also the law firm that retained CrowdStrike, the cyber security outfit, upon learning in April 2016 that the DNC’s servers had been hacked.
This caused serious delays as a reporter for POLITICO tweeted.
LATEST: FBI says they asked DNC for servers, and DNC refused, “inhibited” the investigation. pic.twitter.com/AfkAPlJsYZ
Hillary Clinton now wants another probe with an outside counsel. For what purpose, one can only guess but taking the heat off her could be one.
She said we don’t need a lengthy investigation to know President Trump is “abrogating his responsibility” and “we just have to make sure the members of congress stand up and do their job”.
It shows the culture of corruption and the lobbying practices in the D.C. swamp for many of us.
Sharyl Attkisson is an excellent and conscientious investigative reporter. Sticking strongly to personal integrity, and TRUTH, has cost her plenty both personally and professionally.
That said, I do not think there is ANY question, the FBI, among nearly every other federal agency, has been compromised by the hard Left. Much of it thanks to Obama – his real legacy is not Iran, not the many executive actions being unraveled by President Trump. No, his real legacy, so far a very successful one, has been the utter and complete tainting of our federal government.
While I believe most of the field agents are straight shooters, it is the leadership in the FBI, DOJ, IRS, CIA, DOE, HLS which needs a complete purging. Then again, unless/until Sessions either grows a pair or steps aside, there is little chance of this happening.
She is a fine woman.
Very strong action is needed to straighten things out. Of course, there is no chance Sessions will assist.
What Ms. Attkisson asks is the question of the hour (week, month, year). Why indeed did the DNC refuse any/all federal assistance and further, why didn’t the FBI move in and immediately confiscate their hard drive?
First, the DNC is not just dirty, it’s filthy dirty. No doubt there was much within their computer systems they were compelled to hide.
Secondly, that all the WikiLeaks material was NOT hacked does not fit the narrative they contrived …”hacked by Russia.”
Say what you will about Assange, the one thing nobody has ever asserted, that he is wrong about anything he reports. The intel he reported from the DNC came from an insider. You know, the one who is no longer able to speak for himself since he got, “Clintoned.”
It is obstruction by the dems and law enforcement. They work hand in hand. How convenient, to not have the evidence examined, then make claims the Russians attacked their systems.