Simple Question from an Investigative Reporter Provides Proof of FBI Corruption

Investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson is asking the one question on Twitter that exposes the corruption at the FBI.

Upon discovering alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, why on earth wouldn’t the DNC have turned their compromised servers over to the FBI quickly? Why wouldn’t the FBI have just taken them? Sharyl Attkisson wants to know.

“If Democratic National Committee DNC had turned its server(s) over for FBI exam after alleged Russia hacking of emails, I wonder what would have been found,” Attkisson tweeted. “Why didn’t FBI didn’t just take servers if national security were at stake? Permission not needed for matters so important.”

If Democratic National Committee DNC had turned its server(s) over for FBI exam after alleged Russia hacking of emails, I wonder what would have been found. Why didn’t FBI didn’t just take servers if national security were at stake? Permission not needed for matters so important. — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) October 28, 2017

If that isn’t corruption, what is?

The FBI then relied on a third party to examine the servers and who was that third party? A shady firm recommended by Perkins Coie, the firm that paid Fusion GPS for the faked dossier.

In its capacity as attorney for the DNC, Perkins Coie – through another of its partners, Michael Sussman – is also the law firm that retained CrowdStrike, the cyber security outfit, upon learning in April 2016 that the DNC’s servers had been hacked.

This caused serious delays as a reporter for POLITICO tweeted.

LATEST: FBI says they asked DNC for servers, and DNC refused, “inhibited” the investigation. pic.twitter.com/AfkAPlJsYZ — Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) January 5, 2017

Hillary Clinton now wants another probe with an outside counsel. For what purpose, one can only guess but taking the heat off her could be one.

She said we don’t need a lengthy investigation to know President Trump is “abrogating his responsibility” and “we just have to make sure the members of congress stand up and do their job”.

It shows the culture of corruption and the lobbying practices in the D.C. swamp for many of us.