Singer Seal Calls Out Fake Oprah, Champion of Women

Musician Seal isn’t buying that Oprah Winfrey is a champion of women.

Days after the media mogul’s overblown speech at the Golden Globes in which she declared “time is up” for men in power who abuse women, Seal published a fiery post on Instagram Wednesday that included two photos of Winfrey with the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein is now legendary in his abuse of women and was the impetus of the #MeToo movement. That in turn led to a barrage of accusations against countless men.

Hollywood denizens seemed wholly uninterested in Corey Feldman’s accusations but they did object to Kevin Spacey.

Atop the photos in Seal’s post are the words: “When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

His caption accuses Oprah of knowing about Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. “Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young [sic] stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.”

The post ends with the hashtag #SanctimoniousHollywood.