Six Terror-Linked Foreigners Entered US via ‘Diversity Lottery’

At least five foreign nationals with suspected ties to terror resettled in the U.S. through the same visa lottery program that allowed NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov into the country, the Trump administration said Tuesday, Fox reported. They were literal “lottery” winners.

About 50,000 lottery ‘winners’ come into the US every year.

“A merit-based system, by definition, would be safer than a lottery or even extended family-based immigration,” Attorney General Sessions said.

The lottery is a computer-generated drawing for foreign nationals to apply for permanent residence, or a green card, in the U.S. each year.

Fox News listed the six:

Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek citizen, launched a terror attack in New York City on October 27.

Another Uzbek national and visa lottery winner, Abdurasul Hasanovich Juraboev, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Syed Haris Ahmed, a Pakistani national, was convicted of terrorism related activities in the U.S. and abroad in 2009.

In the summer of 2002, Egyptian national Hesham Mohamed Ali Hedayet opened fire at the El Al Airlines ticket counter at Los Angeles International Airport, murdering two ticket agents and wounded three others. He too was a lottery winner.

Also in the summer of 2002, Pakistani national Imran Mandhai pled guilty to conspiring to bomb a National Guard Armory and electrical power substation near Miami, Florida. He was a lottery winner.

In 1997, of Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook, a U.S. Hamas leader, was deported for terrorist activities.

Since 2007, at least 30,000 entered via lottery from terror nations. Instead of diversity lottery, they should call it Russian roulette.

The program was an invention of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in 1990. He tacked it onto an immigration bill and some Republicans and then-president Bush agreed to it to get the immigration bill finally passed.

