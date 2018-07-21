SJW Media Triggered After Trump’s NFL Tweet–You’re All White Supremacists

TWISTED PATRIOTISM

President Trump weighed in on the latest news out of the NFL, i.e., the players will not accept the compromise plan to stay in the locker room while the National Anthem is played. The left-wing media has been triggered, hysteria to follow.

The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again – can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2018

TRUMP TRIGGERED THE LEFTISTS

USA Today blasted the President, claiming he’s an autocrat for expressing his opinion about the issue and questioning the patriotism of these unpatriotic slugs. The social media sewer is trashing the President, saying much the same.

The SJW players want to kneel for their very unpatriotic Marxist causes and claim to be patriotic. But someone needs to explain to them that you can’t be a Marxist and patriotic at the same time.

Deadspin sportswriter David Roth wrote on twitter: “I can’t really gloat about this. Trump was obviously going to go back to this as soon as he needed to/saw a story about it on TV.”

If you agree with the President, you’re a white supremacist

Radio host Tom Hartman calls anyone who agrees with Trump a white supremacist: “Nothing Trump likes more than attacking POC… His white supremacist followers are all in with it… Trump says NFL players who kneel for anthem shouldn’t play or be paid”

The Root, an anti-white CNN concoction compares the NFL league with Trump: “NFL takes page out of Trump‘s Russia playbook, moonwalks back on national anthem policy: https://trib.al/aZt3Wiu ”

Film producer Adam Best thinks it’s about silencing black athletes: “If this was really about the national anthem, all @ NFL teams would bar entry to stadiums, close restrooms, and shut down concession stands and merchandise shops during the song. This isn’t about the anthem at all. It’s about silencing black athletes and pandering to Trump voters.”

WaPo Bureau Chief for WaPo Phil Rucker writes: “Trump‘s go-to move to generate new headlines: Stir up the NFL National Anthem controversy”

This next photo really triggered WaPo’s Jonathan Capehart:

Galling is a word that doesn’t even capture my disgust with Trump, his supporters and the NFL over respect for the flag. https://t.co/5FWyTLtstv — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 21, 2018

Colin Kaepernick escapes all criticism.

NFL players REALLY should question ANY group/individuals willing to demonize their pre-game politics (while participating in politics of the owners), keep them bound to the absurdity known as a non-guaranteed contracts, and are willing to partner with owners punishing them. — LEFT⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) July 20, 2018

The players say they’re protesting alleged police brutality they have yet to prove exists in any large measure. They are also opposed to all the oppression in the U.S. as they collect their multi-million dollar salaries.

The NFL Players’ Association and the League announced the compromise is at a standstill and will be put off for several weeks.

THIS IS WHY

The development comes after a Miami Dolphins source told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the NFL was requiring every team to submit conduct rules for the national anthem before players reported to training camp. The Dolphins had already submitted their plan to the league since their rookies reported to the training camp Wednesday, Rapoport reported.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that “Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week.” The AP added that the Dolphins‘ anthem conduct policy was under a large list of “conduct detrimental to the club” items.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, the maximum discipline for conduct detrimental to the club is a week’s salary or a suspension of up to four games. A source informed of the situation told NFL Network’s Michael Silver, however, it is unrealistic that any player would be suspended four games for kneeling during the anthem if the policy was enforced.

Individual clubs can still form their own rules to deal with this issue.

Laughingly, the announcement claims they have great values [Marxist values]:

“The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice,” the joint statement concluded. “Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation.”

At the heart of this is they want to continue their SJW-Marxist protest. It demeans America, the military, and the symbol of our pride in country.

The NFL gives millions to far-left causes. It was a bribe.

In January the leftist players were fighting with each other on how to used the extorted money. Some thought they would implode.

The NFL even banned a veteran’s ad asking people to please stand for the Anthem. Players would have been offended.

Players have also undergone training in far-left community organizing.

It is a well-known fact that the left wants the Anthem and the flag banished from stadiums.