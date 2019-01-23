Sketchy Nathan Phillips, Not a Viet War Vet, Tried to Disrupt Mass

There is no evidence that Nathan Phillips is a Vietnam War Veteran other than people claiming he says he is a “Vietnam ERA veteran” or “Vietnam times veteran.”

According to the Washington Times, it’s true that Nathan Phillips is 64, putting him at age 17 in 1972, the year he said he served. The last Marine combat unit left Vietnam in ’71.

The story is handled in detail at RedState.

Phillips is the far-left separatist Native American who verbally assaulted the Covington boys.

BREAKING Nathan Phillips, who was ‘harassed’ by Covington Catholic MAGA teens, lied about being a Marine Combat vet during Vietnam war. Phillips was born in 1955. He claimed to have joined the military at 17. That puts him at 1972. The last Marine combat unit left Vietnam in 1971 pic.twitter.com/rg9Yib8dvh — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) January 21, 2019

Nathan said he’s a Vietnam Vet. On the tape below, he says one minute in:

When I was there and I was standing there and I seen that group of people in front of me and I seen the angry faces and all of that, I realized I had put myself in a really dangerous situation. Here’s a group of people who were angry at somebody else and I put myself in front of that, and all of a sudden, I’m the one whose all that anger and all that wanting to have the freedom to just rip me apart, that was scary. And I’m a Vietnam veteran and I know that mentality of “There’s enough of us. We can do this.”

One has to wonder if he was a U.S. Marine at all.

NATHAN’S NOT A BIG FAN OF CATHOLICS IT SEEMS

According to The Washington Times, Nathan, banging his drums, led a group that tried to disrupt a national shrine mass after Covington.

The Catholic News Agency reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the group of about 20 activists sought to enter the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday during its 5:15 p.m. Vigil Mass.

“It was really upsetting,” a shrine security guard on duty during the Mass told CNA. “There were about twenty people trying to get in, we had to lock the doors and everything.”

“A source close to the shrine’s leadership corroborated the security guard’s account,” CNA wrote.

He also protested at the looney Standing Rock event, marching with the leftists carrying an upside down U.S. flag.

The media isn’t questioning him or the hate group, the New Israelites who started the trouble. They haven’t learned a thing, and are continuing to bash the boys.