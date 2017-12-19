Skier Lindsey Vonn Responds to Her Critics After Some Seething Criticisms

Recently skier Lindsey Vonn said she will not represent the President when she goes to the Olympics – if she goes – and she will not accept an invitation to go to the White House if invited. There was severe backlash because most people interpret her comments as anti-American because the government and the President are America. It is disrespectful to insult him abroad, and by way of putting him down, she is putting down his supporters.

For some reason, she sees the need to express herself further on the matter and double down on her contemptuous feelings.

She responded to her critics and wants them to know she is representing the people and not the politicians. That might not fly.

What she wrote is athletes are not representatives of their government. Olympics are non-political.

That really seems a stretch to many of us since the whole idea of the Olympics is to represent the country and every nation believes it includes the government. The government is number one.

She said the Olympics are non-political but didn’t she make it political by singling out the President? If she said what is in the message below the first time, there probably would not have been a problem, but she made it about the President.

She praised the nation in her message.

We’ve included her message for you to decide.