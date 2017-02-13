Skyrockets to Number 1 from 543,213 After She Wears a Pro-Trump Dress to Grammys

A mostly unknown singer, Joy Villa, wore a pro-Trump dress on the red carpet at the Grammys last night. This was after the Grammys producer told people to get political, meaning left-wing political. Her sales have skyrocketed and what’s also interesting is the dress was inspired by Madonna!

It is a gown of red, white and blue with the words “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the back. She became a hero of the right and a villain of the left with this one move. Some on the left want her killed according to some comments on social media.

Now Her Record Sales Have Gone Through the Roof!

After her appearance at the Grammy’s the 25-year-old’s EP “I Make The Static” jumped to number one on Amazon’s top digital albums, and is still there Monday.

She was also climbing the charts on iTunes. She is number 1 in US iTunes sales! Three of her songs are now in the top 100.

Madonna Inspired the Dress

“I am 100 percent a Trump supporter. I believe in his message, I believe he will run this country like he runs his life, successfully,” Villa told Fox News. “I stand as a proud American and I stand for a unified America that is tolerant of each other no matter who we voted for. I stand behind our President because that’s the American thing to do. I believe in love, above all.”

The singer also explained her controversial look on Instagram.

“Go big, or go home. You can either stand for what you believe or fall for what you don’t. Above all make a choice for tolerance and love. Agree to disagree,” she wrote after her red carpet appearance.

The dress’ designer, Andre Soriano, said on Instagram the gown is a “tribute [to] OUR President Of The United States Of America” adding the hashtag #MAGA.

Better yet — Madonna was the inspiration. Mr. Soriano said, as for the inspiration behind the pro-Trump dress, “I heard that somebody wanted to bomb the White House. And then I saw the Women’s March…Joy Villa is all about love with her music. I’m like Joy. We have to make a statement on what is right for our country, of what we believe in, for the constitution.”

What makes it so amazing is the album had been number 543,213!!!

You know what this means? It means that all that hype from the media that everyone hates Trump is not true.

An awful lot of people don’t hate him. The media wants everyone to think he’s universally despised. They’re fake news.

Her sales went up 18 million percent!