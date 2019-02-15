Sleazy Senator Bob Is Back on the ‘Trump’s a Russian Agent’ Tale

Now that Andrew McCabe reignited the fake Russia story, Democrats aren’t concerned about the obvious coup he tried to implement. What they are concerned about is bringing the Russia collusion lie back to life. Take Senator Bob Menendez for example.

The corrupt Democrat claimed Thursday that President Donald Trump could be “an agent of the Russian Federation.”

His “evidence” is the President hasn’t released his tax returns and he isn’t critical enough of Russian President Putin. Menendez says this while ignoring the fact that Trump has been much harder on Putin than Obama ever was.

“I’m talking about the entirely legitimate question of whether Donald Trump could be compromised by the Russian government,” Menendez said in prepared remarks on the Senate floor.

“It’s more than a legitimate question. It’s the natural question that comes to mind every time we learn more about the links between President Trump, his associates and the Russian government,” he said.

“Donald Trump may not have investments in Russia, but it’s quite possible that the Kremlin has an investment in him, and that’s what keeps me up at night,” Menendez added later in the speech.

“We cannot blindly follow a potentially compromised president down this dangerous path, in which our alliances are suffering, our leadership on the global stage is waning and our competitors are seeking to fill the void,” Menendez concluded.

He needs to shut the h*** up.

Is President Trump an asset of the Russian government? https://t.co/Th8LrijUbg — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) February 14, 2019