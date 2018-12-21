Slimy House Agitator Luis Gutierrez Bullies Secretary Nielsen

Nasty Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D., Ill.) insulted Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for six minutes at a Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday over Trump policies. The bully left before she could even respond.

The Secretary was announcing the new asylum policy which sends illegals back to Mexico to wait for their claims to be processed.

Open borders Gutierrez doesn’t want any restrictions on illegal immigration.

“The majority on this committee must think you’re doing a fantastic job because they’ve ordered this hearing so you could come before us and look tough and remorseless just in time for the holidays. The remorseless secretary during the holidays,” he said.

He’s a terrible little man.