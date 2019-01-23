Sly Savannah’s Full Interview with the Smiling Boy from Covington

Savannah Guthrie interviewed the Covington smiling boy on The Today Show and the full interview can be viewed below. A few of her questions appeared snide to us. She claimed she didn’t know who started the fight when we all know it was started by the Hebrew Israelites and their radical friends pretending they represent all Native Americans.

Nick Sandmann did an excellent job of presenting his case.

Liberals criticized Guthrie and “Today” for giving Sandmann a national platform, while conservatives criticized her for asking if he should apologize to Native American activist Nathan Phillips.

THE MANY CHANGING STORIES OF NATHAN PHILLIPS

Mr. Phillips, who can’t keep his stories straight, will be on The Today Show Thursday. Phillips has told several different versions of what happened, so tomorrow will be interesting. Which story will we hear?

I don’t see any reason for this boy and the prevaricating Mr. Phillips to meet although some want a meeting.

It’s now clear what went on, and a meeting is just a way for the left to save face when it’s obvious Phillips and his buddies are wrong. A meeting puts them on an equal plane, it draws a moral equivalence.

The left tried and are still trying to destroy these boys and the school with falsehoods. They know damn well this is a typical leftist ploy.

Let’s keep in mind that the boys are only 15 and 16 years old. They were up against vicious adult troublemakers concocting a political stunt.