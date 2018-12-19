Smash DC Leader’s a Radical Communist Plotting Overthrow, Murder

Smash DC is the group that has been assaulting Republicans and Trump officials in restaurants. They chased Ted Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant.

Smash Racism DC organizer Jose Martin, also known as “Chepe,” is a radical communist and Antifa leader operating in the U.S. He advocates for the violent overthrow of the government and for the murder of the rich and claims to have international involvement in left-wing movements

But the agitator has made great efforts to separate his fanatical personas from a third identity, his legal name: Joseph “Jose” Alcoff. Under that identity, the 36-year-old has worked as a payday campaign manager for Americans for Financial Reform since 2016, where he advocates for reforms of predatory loans before members of Congress.

DOXXING AND THREATS

They doxxed Tucker Carlson which led to their communist members showing up at Tucker’s home while his wife was alone.

They also doxxed Ann Coulter, Neil Patel, and Sean Hannity.

‘SmashRacismDC’ continued to threaten Cruz, Brett Kavanaugh, the President, and everyone on the right. “You are not safe,” they tweeted and facebooked.

A recording of the incident included the hashtag “#CancelKavanugh.”

Hours after the first tweet, Smash Racism DC doubled down on its harassment of the senator with more tweets.

“No — you can’t eat in peace — your politics are an attack on all of us You’re [sic] votes are a death wish. Your votes are hate crimes,” Smash Racism DC wrote. “Tonight Senator Ted Cruz arrived at Fiola, an upscale restaurant mere steps from the White House, to enjoy a hearty Italian dinner. He could have dined on a lavish four-course meal for only $145 while millions of Americans struggle to buy groceries. He might have sampled from the top shelf wine list as migrant children languish in cages.”

The menacing grew worse in the messages and the worst one has been taken down from Twitter but is still up on Facebook.

“This is a message to Ted Cruz, Bret [sic] Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others.”

The series of tweets was signed “Sincerely, Some Anti Fascist Hooligans”.

The Antifa group is an Anarcho-Communist group that Twitter wouldn’t remove for quite some time, even after they were responsible for the frightening ‘protest’ at Tucker’s home. Facebook wouldn’t delete them either. FoxNews is still boycotting Twitter over the incident.

We are A-OK with communists now. We need Joe McCarthy to come back from the dead. Did you notice how no one cares that we have Communists and Socialists running around threatening mayhem? They would rather worry about imaginary white supremacists, although there are hardly any of them.