The leftist mob demanded Maroon 5 pull out of performing during the Super Bowl halftime ever since he accepted the gig. After much-considered thought, Adam Levine decided he would perform.

The controversy arose after leftists bullied all the top performers to boycott halftime on behalf of their Marxist hero Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick claims the NFL owners colluded with Donald Trump to not sign him.

Levine’s performance was panned during and after, and some of it was driven by leftist anger.

Rapper Cardi B claimed to be boycotting the halftime while starring in Super Bowl commercials and performing at other Super Bowl-related events. But no one is bothering her. They are just after Levine.

THEY HAD TO PAY OFF THE MARXISTS

The performers had to push the NFL to donate to the hard-left social justice groups, to quell the controversy.

Travis Scott initially refused to perform, but agreed after the NFL agreed to donate $500,000 to Dream Corps, a social justice advocacy group focused on fighting poverty (Maroon 5 and its label Interscope donated the same amount to Big Brothers Big Sisters, a youth mentorship organization).

Even that wasn’t enough.

Colin Kaepernick’s sleazy lawyer Mark Geragos torched Levine before the performance and got the social media attack crew up and running.

Now there are allegedly 500,000 FEC complaints against Adam Levine because he took his shirt off.

MANUFACTURED CONTROVERSY OVER LEVINE TAKING HIS SHIRT OFF

CBS radio announced this morning that there are half-a-million complaints logged with the FEC, but it sounds more like the leftist army at work. Who bothers filing with the FEC in those numbers in one night?

Viewers claimed there is a double standard between the reactions to Levine and Janet Jackson. Jackson’s costume malfunctioned during her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004, putting the story at the center of a prolonged moral and legal battle, the Guardian wrote.

The media apparently doesn’t see the difference between a woman going shirtless and a man.

SMEAR MERCHANTS AT WORK

It seems like this is a nasty controversy manufactured by the media and leftist bots. The media takes a few quotes or plants the quotes and makes it seem as if everyone was horrified. They run with it.

In the end, Adam Levine performed when he was told not to. That’s an offense the left might not forgive. The usual media smear merchants are ginning it up.

Why are Adam Levine’s nipples fine for air, but 2004’s “wardrobe malfunction” made Janet Jackson a pariah for years? That’s the question some fans are asking after the #SuperBowl: https://t.co/X3faRZNY0m pic.twitter.com/xoCq0xKkhG — CNN (@CNN) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl Is Being Dragged For Double Standards And It’s All About Adam Levine’s Nipples https://t.co/18xZnfaj1A — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 4, 2019

The social media couldn’t be nasty enough.

#Maroon5 Adam Levine #SuperBowl half-time show. What language is he singing in? That’s not English. Don’t think there’s any words in his songs. He doesn’t seem to know the words. None of those girls know the words. Looks like a virgin death cult ritual. pic.twitter.com/CVOdwkawj5 — AssassinsCreed (@GuillotineGun) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine responded on Instagram:

When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love. ❤️ And the list of words is…

Forgive

Laugh

Cry

Smile

Share

Live

Endure

Embrace

Remember

Enlighten

Preserve

Inspire

Sweat

Fight

Express

Give

Receive

Elevate

Climb

Unify

Fortify

Soften

Dance

Scream

Dream

Educate

Provide

Inhale

Exhale

Persevere

Stand

Kneel

Overcome

Love

Listen