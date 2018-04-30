NBC says eight current and former [Obama people] anonymous White House sources claim Chief of Staff John Kelly refers to Trump as an “idiot,” repeatedly casts himself as a savior, and puts down women as less intelligent than men.

Former secretary Tillerson was accused of calling President Trump a “moron” and now Chief of Staff John Kelly is accused of calling the President an “idiot”. The media and the Democrats in general are determined to see John Kelly ousted.

John Kelly has denied it and that is good enough for me.

Kelly called the allegations “total BS.”

“I spend more time with the president than anyone else and we have an incredibly candid and strong relationship,” said Kelly in a statement. “He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS. I am committed to the president, his agenda, and our country. This is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.”

NBC damned COS Kelly with faint praise with this next paragraph.

“The White House spokespeople said they haven’t seen Kelly have a negative effect on the morale of women staffers. If anything, they said during meetings Kelly is the ‘bigger gentleman’ who steps in when aides use foul language to note ‘a lady is present’ and similarly says he shouldn’t use foul language in front of a lady if he’s used an expletive. The spokespeople, who would not speak for the record, said it’s possible Kelly may have said women are more emotional than men, with one of them agreeing that ‘generally speaking, women are more emotional than men.’

The NBC ‘news’ article hits on the left’s key issues — identity politics. They beat Kelly up on immigration, women, and they hit the President on idiocy and chaos. It’s the same old story they have been telling for nearly two years.

Fox News reporter John Roberts said that Kelly does have a problem. There is a contingent in the White House who are out to get him.

The media is more upset about anonymous people reporting on Kelly than they are over Iran lying about their nuclear weapons program. Obama negotiated that deal and he knew Iranians were lying.

Every time a big news story comes out that is unfavorable to them, some idiotic story like this one is spread around. Almost all are quickly debunked.

We Agree With President Trump On This One

The Fake News is going crazy making up false stories and using only unnamed sources (who don’t exist). They are totally unhinged, and the great success of this Administration is making them do and say things that even they can’t believe they are saying. Truly bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018