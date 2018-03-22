Smirking Schumer Boasts Dems Accomplish More in the Minority

Democrats love the new spending bill. They crafted it with the help of Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are proud of their accomplishment.

A gloating Schumer said of the bill: “In a certain sense we were able to accomplish more in the minority than when we had the presidency or were even in the majority.”

Not to be outdone, Nancy Pelosi said, “I think one of the reasons they rushed it through is they didn’t want their colleagues to see what was in the bill.”

In her statement, after taking credit for the good parts of the bill, Pelosi said something that was particularly infuriating: “Democrats won explicit language restricting border construction to the same see-through fencing that was already authorized under current law. The bill does not allow any increase in deportation officers or detention beds. We are disappointed that we did not reach agreement on Dreamer protections that were worthy of these patriotic young people. We will continue to ask the Speaker to give us a vote to protect Dreamers and honor our values.”

Let’s hope the President tells them to go to Hell.

Watch these two: