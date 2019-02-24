Smollett Claims Hard Evidence He Paid Brothers for Workout Guidance

One of the pieces of evidence police used to accuse Jussie Smollett of paying the Osundairo brothers to attack him in a fake hate crime is a check for $3500. A note on the check made out to Jussie’s alleged drug dealer Abimbola says, “5-week Nutrition/Workout program (Don’t go).”

The actor/singer says it’s hard evidence he didn’t pay the brothers for a little beating.

Smollett had lost 20 pounds for a music video but wanted to develop more muscle. The name of the song he sings in the video is, “Don’t Go.”.

The alleged hoaxter says it’s hard evidence he didn’t pay them to beat him. It was for 5 weeks of a workout plan for $600 a week and a nutritional diet at $100 a week.

That is a ridiculous amount of money to pay for a workout plan.

There are texts in which they discuss the regimen, but that advice isn’t worth anywhere near what Smollett was paying.

The texts start on January 20 between Jussie and Bon (Abel), a little more than a week before the attack on the 29th. It was supposed to take place closer to the date of the check.

On January 28 — the day before the “attack” — Bon wrote, “I know you’re traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio.”

Another text on January 20 outlines a menu for the day, including chicken thigh, StarKist Tuna, Eggs and Smucker’s peanut butter. And, a text on January 25 reads, “This is the meal plan and the breakdown of macronutrients. Also includes projected fat loss.”

That’s what he’s paying $700 a week for? The check is dated January 23 and the attack was six days later.

Why not just go online and pay nothing?

It is what Smollett will portray as evidence.

EVIDENCE?

This doesn’t sound like evidence to us. Anyone with half a brain who is planning a fake attack would think to do something like that.

One must keep in mind that he kept texting the two brothers on the day of the attack, letting them know he was delayed in his air travel and even told them he finally landed after midnight. Why would he text them 12:30 at night?

Also, why would they attack him “a little” and pretend they were Trump supporters unless he directed them? What could possibly be their motivation? And why would they let him keep the phone line open with the music manager? The Smollett story still seems fantastical to us but he has a great PR team, prominent lawyers, and many in the media who are blaming the police and even President Trump.

The ‘Empire’ actor is unabashedly unrepentant and TMZ seems to like supporting him as much as possible, just as they were first out the Maga attack on poor Jussie on the 29th.

Smollett also says he didn’t send the hoax letter to himself the week before the attack and, despite what the Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, the FBI has not concluded that is the case yet, according to the often-inaccurate tabloid TMZ.